Norwich men’s lacrosse claims third GNAC title, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team defeated the defending Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) champion Lasell on Saturday, 11-8. It marks the third-straight meeting between Norwich and Lasell in the title game. The Cadets won the championship in 2019 while Lasell bounced back last season.

This is the third GNAC title under head coach Neal Anderson, who coached the Cadets to the conference title in 2013 and 2019. Norwich has made the trip to the conference title game the past four seasons and came out on top in two of those trips.

Norwich advances to the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Tournament for the third time in program history. The full bracket will be released on Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET and can be viewed on ncaa.com.

