Advertisement

Norwich men’s lacrosse claims third GNAC title, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

In the third-straight GNAC Championship game against Lasell, the Cadets earned the 11-8 win
In the third-straight GNAC Championship game against Lasell, the Cadets earned the 11-8 win
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team defeated the defending Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) champion Lasell on Saturday, 11-8. It marks the third-straight meeting between Norwich and Lasell in the title game. The Cadets won the championship in 2019 while Lasell bounced back last season.

This is the third GNAC title under head coach Neal Anderson, who coached the Cadets to the conference title in 2013 and 2019. Norwich has made the trip to the conference title game the past four seasons and came out on top in two of those trips.

Norwich advances to the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Tournament for the third time in program history. The full bracket will be released on Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET and can be viewed on ncaa.com.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Grace Giancola scores late goal to help Cats get their revenge against Albany
UVM women’s lacrosse rallies for program’s first America East title
Catamounts run the table without a single loss in conference play to claim their second...
UVM men’s lacrosse wins back-to-back America East titles with victory over UMBC
Baseball, softball and lacrosse
H.S. scores and highlights for Friday, May 6th
17-7 win puts Vermont in fourth straight title game
Lax Cats roll Albany, advance to America East Championship