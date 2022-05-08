Plattsburgh town calls on artists ahead of ‘Michigan Month’

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh is calling on local artists to design this year’s Michigan Month t-shirt.

Michigan Month became official last year to encourage eating local, to help businesses recover after the pandemic. During that time, the town made “Michigan Passports” for the four stands in town.

Patrons would stop at the stands, order their Michigan and get a stamp.

The first 25 people were able to bring their completed passports to Plattsburgh Town Hall and they would win a t-shirt.

“What we are going to do is start a tradition that we are going to pick a community t-shirt design every year,” Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor said. “The winner will receive a certificate and one of the first t-shirts and that logo and design will be used throughout the month of July. It will get retired and then it will be a limited editions and next year we will do it all over again. we have some other fun things in store too.”

Michigan Month kicks off July 1, 2022. To submit your design, or check out the rules, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.