United Way volunteers honored in Plattsburgh Saturday

United Way. Plattsburgh, N.Y.
United Way. Plattsburgh, N.Y.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Plattsburgh, NY - (WCAX-TV) - United Way of the Adirondack Region held its annual meeting and recognition dinner. Volunteers were honored at the Butcher Block in Plattsburgh Saturday night Guests included WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien.

The Adirondack Region United Way was started back in 1949. This was their first meeting in person since the pandemic. United Way serves a community of more than 80-thousand people.

