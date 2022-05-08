UVM men’s lacrosse wins back-to-back America East titles with victory over UMBC

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s cliché, but this team proved it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team flipped the switch midway through the season en route to winning its second straight America East Championship Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field with a 13-11 win over UMBC. It marked Vermont’s ninth win in a row as the Cats went through conference play undefeated.

After a scoreless opening 10 minutes, it became a shootout. Thomas McConvey gave the Cats the early lead on his way to scoring five goals in the victory. But the Retrievers never went away as it was much different story from Vermont’s 12-3 win against UMBC back in early April. UMBC took a 6-3 advantage with less than three minutes to go in the second quarter. Vermont quickly shrunk the deficit to one goal before making a run in the second half to coming out on top.

“To do it on Virtue Field at home in front of our fans and families was really special,” UVM head men’s lacrosse coach Chris Feifs said.

Vermont receives the America East’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will learn what’s next during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU Sunday, May 8.

