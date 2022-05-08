Advertisement

UVM men’s lacrosse wins back-to-back America East titles with victory over UMBC

Catamounts run the table without a single loss in conference play to claim their second straight tournament title
Catamounts run the table without a single loss in conference play to claim their second straight tournament title
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s cliché, but this team proved it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team flipped the switch midway through the season en route to winning its second straight America East Championship Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field with a 13-11 win over UMBC. It marked Vermont’s ninth win in a row as the Cats went through conference play undefeated.

After a scoreless opening 10 minutes, it became a shootout. Thomas McConvey gave the Cats the early lead on his way to scoring five goals in the victory. But the Retrievers never went away as it was much different story from Vermont’s 12-3 win against UMBC back in early April. UMBC took a 6-3 advantage with less than three minutes to go in the second quarter. Vermont quickly shrunk the deficit to one goal before making a run in the second half to coming out on top.

“To do it on Virtue Field at home in front of our fans and families was really special,” UVM head men’s lacrosse coach Chris Feifs said.

Vermont receives the America East’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will learn what’s next during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU Sunday, May 8.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

In the third-straight GNAC Championship game against Lasell, the Cadets earned the 11-8 win
Norwich men’s lacrosse claims third GNAC title, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament
Grace Giancola scores late goal to help Cats get their revenge against Albany
UVM women’s lacrosse rallies for program’s first America East title
Baseball, softball and lacrosse
H.S. scores and highlights for Friday, May 6th
17-7 win puts Vermont in fourth straight title game
Lax Cats roll Albany, advance to America East Championship