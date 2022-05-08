UVM women’s lacrosse rallies for program’s first America East title

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Catamounts said it was a revenge tour and Saturday afternoon at John Fallon Field they got it.

In a matchup of the one and two seeds, the second-seeded UVM women’s lacrosse team bounced back from a five-goal deficit to knock off top-seeded Albany and secure the program’s first America East Championship. Grace Giancola was named the championship’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring the game-winning goal in the final minutes to complete her hat trick.

The Great Danes found the back of the net first in the fourth quarter, but the Catamounts continued to chip away at the lead. Ava Vasile collected a pair of goals to reach 62 total on the season, which marks a program record. McKenzie Ballard scored the equalizer to tie the game at 10-10 with 8:58 remaining. Allie Maloney pushed Albany back in front seconds later.

Giancola leveled the game once more at 11-11 for the Catamounts with 7:41 remaining in regulation before the UVM captain would queue the celebrations after netting the final goal with 2:12 left in the game to capture the conference title.

The Catamounts receive their first NCAA Tournament berth through the America East automatic bid and will find out what’s next during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show scheduled for Sunday (May 8) at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

