What to do Sunday, May 8

What to do in our region on Mother's Day.
By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Not sure what to do on Mother’s day? Check out the following events across our region.

The Burlington and Essex Running Club is hosting a Sunday long-run event. The run is 7 miles long, but you don’t have to run the full length to participate. Kids and strollers are welcome. The run starts at 9 a.m. in Essex.

The Moose Lodge in Rutland is hosting a Mother’s Day Breakfast.

Breakfast starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until Noon. There will be french toast, eggs, sausage, and bacon. Moms can also expect there to be a special dessert. The meal is $5 for anyone under 12 years of age and $10 for everyone else.

Old Soul Design in Plattsburgh is hosting a Mother’s Day Self-Care Workshop.

You can stop by to participate in yoga and mindfulness exercises. There’s tea, cookies, and a special gift available for all moms. The workshop starts at 11 a.m. and goes on until 1 p.m. It costs $35 per person.

