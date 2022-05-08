Advertisement

Williston park-and-ride construction underway

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is underway for a new Park & Ride facility in Williston, and new Vermont State Police public safety building.

Two state departments are working together to get both of these projects done at the same time, to help expedite the process.

One the new Park & Ride is in, the state hopes it will encourage people to ride together and alleviate crowding at other facilities throughout the state.

“We know that Richmond is full a lot, and this will take some of that,” Tina Bohl, VTRANS Project Manager, said. “We believe it will give folks another place to go to.”

The Park & Ride is slated to be complete by August of 2023, but Bohl says it could likely be finished before that.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Here are some things to keep on your radar this week.
Look Ahead: Week of May 9
Rollover crash on Rt. 15 in Danville
High speed leads to rollover crash in Danville
Police investigate rollover crash in Danville
Police investigate rollover in Danville
What to do in our region on Mother's Day.
What to do Sunday, May 8