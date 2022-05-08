Williston park-and-ride construction underway

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is underway for a new Park & Ride facility in Williston, and new Vermont State Police public safety building.

Two state departments are working together to get both of these projects done at the same time, to help expedite the process.

One the new Park & Ride is in, the state hopes it will encourage people to ride together and alleviate crowding at other facilities throughout the state.

“We know that Richmond is full a lot, and this will take some of that,” Tina Bohl, VTRANS Project Manager, said. “We believe it will give folks another place to go to.”

The Park & Ride is slated to be complete by August of 2023, but Bohl says it could likely be finished before that.

