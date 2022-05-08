BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend, the dry, quiet weather is expected to continue right into Saturday. Patchy frost is again possible early Monday morning, but mainly outside the Champlain Valley this time. Monday’s highs will be around 70 degrees. Each day will get a little warmer, until we’re at the low to mid 80s by Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s early in the week, then hold in the 50s later in the week. The next chance for any precipitation will be Sunday, when there’s the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

With the sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way, it a good reminder that the water remains very cold. Lake Champlain is only in the low 40s, which can cause cold shock and hypothermia very quickly. Rivers are a little warmer but also cold, with temperatures around 50 degrees. If you plan to be on the lake or rivers, please plan accordingly and wear life jackets.

