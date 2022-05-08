Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
By Dave Busch
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Mother’s Day! Today will be a beautiful spring day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy frost is possible again tonight, but not as widespread as last night, and this time will be outside the Champlain Valley. A strong area of high pressure will bring sunny skies Monday, with highs around 70 degrees.

The week will feature dry and amazing weather, with a warming trend. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with lows in the 40s. By Thursday, highs will reach 80 degrees in spots, and by Saturday, a few locations may reach the mid 80s. That said, it’s important to keep in mind that lakes and rivers remain dangerously cold. With Lake Champlain around 40 degrees, hypothermia can set in very quickly if you fall in, so please prepare accordingly and wear a life jacket.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast