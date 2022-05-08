BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Mother’s Day! Today will be a beautiful spring day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy frost is possible again tonight, but not as widespread as last night, and this time will be outside the Champlain Valley. A strong area of high pressure will bring sunny skies Monday, with highs around 70 degrees.

The week will feature dry and amazing weather, with a warming trend. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with lows in the 40s. By Thursday, highs will reach 80 degrees in spots, and by Saturday, a few locations may reach the mid 80s. That said, it’s important to keep in mind that lakes and rivers remain dangerously cold. With Lake Champlain around 40 degrees, hypothermia can set in very quickly if you fall in, so please prepare accordingly and wear a life jacket.

