BAKERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A biker is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Bakersfield.

Police say it happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. on Main Street near Boston Post Road.

38-year-old Joseph Gonyo reportedly has critical and life-threatening injuries.

We don’t yet know what caused the crash or if there are any charges.

