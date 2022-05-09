Advertisement

Burlington Police investigate midnight arson

Queen City police are looking for someone they say set a fire on purpose and ran off.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Queen City police are looking for someone they say set a fire on purpose and ran off.

BPD say it happened at a detached three-car garage on Northshore Drive just after midnight Monday.

They believe the fire was set on purpose.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which they say were contained to the outside of the building.

Fire officials say some leaves were burned and some siding is damaged.

