Former employee sentenced for embezzling from Abenaki group

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. attorney’s office says the former director of a federal grant program for the Abenaki Self Help Association Inc. has been sentenced to eight months in prison for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars in federal funds from the tribal group.

Sixty-three-year-old Louise Larivee, of Swanton, also was ordered on Friday to pay $96,700 in restitution.

She had pleaded guilty to a charge of federal program embezzlement on the third day of her jury trial in November. Her co-conspirator, Candy Thomas, also pleaded guilty to federal program embezzlement.

She was sentenced in December to probation and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

