Hardwick home damaged in crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Hardwick is damaged after a car crashed into it, and police say the driver took off.

Police say the car left the road and hit the front of the home on South Main Street Saturday morning, sending debris into a neighbor’s yard.

The driver then apparently backed out and kept going onto Mill Street and Route 15.

Police say they think the car is a 2005-2006 Honda CRV and light colored, maybe cream or tan.

They’re asking you to give them a call if you can help.

