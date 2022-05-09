Neighbors help put out Milton barn fire

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Neighbors are being thanked for rushing to put out a barn fare in Milton.

The barn on Reynolds Road caught fire just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The flames were seen coming off the back exterior wall.

Neighbors and relatives called 911, and then rushed over, armed with buckets. They got water from a nearby stream and began dousing the flames until firefighters arrived.

Fire crews say the structure was being used to produce maple syrup and minimal damage was seen on the inside.

The Milton Fire Department says they were assisted by Georgia and Fairfax fire crews.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.