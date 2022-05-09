Police: High-speed chase ends in homicide

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a murder in Highgate started with a wild car chase through Franklin County with shots fired along the way, killing a passenger in one vehicle.

Joshua LaFromboise, 29, of Highgate, appeared virtually before the judge Monday after police say he shot and killed Logan Pratt, 33, over the weekend.

According to court paperwork, Pratt and his girlfriend Brittnie Blanchard, 30, went to LaFromboise’s house in Highgate early Saturday morning.

Witnesses say the trio knew each other and that LaFromboise and Pratt were drug users. Police say the murder is drug-related.

LaFromboise alleges his house was broken into and he woke up to find a man in a ski mask putting a gun in his face. LaFromboise says he shot at him in the driveway, but police say there is evidence he fired more rounds.

Pratt’s girlfriend Blanchard says they took off with her behind the wheel and LaFromboise chased after them in a black Subaru and shot at them.

The 20-mile chase went from the house in Highgate into Swanton and eventually to St. Albans. At some point, Pratt was shot in the head.

Police recovered two rounds along the chase route and another six at LaFromboise’s house. And police say when they searched inside the house, they found a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber gun and seized it.

LaFromboise’s attorney invoked the 24-hour rule, which means the arraignment was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He is currently being held without bail and faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Related Story:

Highgate shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.