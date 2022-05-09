New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and will isolate and work remotely this week.

The Democratic governor tweeted that she is not experiencing any symptoms. She said she’s vaccinated and boosted.

Hochul is at least the 18th U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, according to an Associated Press tally.

Her positive test comes amid rising case numbers in New York.

For weeks, much of upstate New York has been in the high-alert orange zone, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designation that reflects serious community spread.

