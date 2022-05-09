Advertisement

No one hurt in small plane crash at airport in Clarendon

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARENDON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon on Saturday.

The pilot from Philadelphia was the only occupant. He told police that he failed to lower the landing gear and the aircraft landed on its belly.

Police say the runway was closed for a while Saturday afternoon while the aircraft, a 1961 Mooney, was removed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

