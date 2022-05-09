No one hurt in small plane crash at airport in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon on Saturday.

The pilot from Philadelphia was the only occupant. He told police that he failed to lower the landing gear and the aircraft landed on its belly.

Police say the runway was closed for a while Saturday afternoon while the aircraft, a 1961 Mooney, was removed.

