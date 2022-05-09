Advertisement

Police investigate Springfield shooting

Police say a man was shot and injured in Springfield Monday afternoon and they have detained...
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man was shot and injured in Springfield Monday afternoon and they have detained several people in connection with the case.

Vermont State Police say the man was hit by gunfire on Valley Street at about 2:30 p.m. They say they don’t yet know the extent of his injuries.

Police say they have detained several people in connection with the shooting.

They say the investigation is still in its earliest stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

