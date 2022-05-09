Advertisement

Police: Suspected WWII-era hand grenade found in Vermont basement

This device, believed to be a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade, was located in the...
This device, believed to be a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade, was located in the basement of a West Rutland home on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The device was assessed by members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, safely secured, and will be turned over to the Vermont National Guard for disposal at a later date.(Vermont State Police | Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A World War II-era hand grenade caused concern in West Rutland over the weekend.

Vermont State Police say a resident cleaning out a basement on Franklin Street Sunday afternoon discovered the possible explosive and moved it to the backyard of the home.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad secured the suspicious device and removed it.

Troopers say there were no injuries and no danger to the public.

Police say they believe the item is a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade.

It was handed over to the Vermont National Guard for disposal.

No word on how the grenade came to be in that Vermont basement.

