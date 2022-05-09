Police: Suspected WWII-era hand grenade found in Vermont basement

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A World War II-era hand grenade caused concern in West Rutland over the weekend.

Vermont State Police say a resident cleaning out a basement on Franklin Street Sunday afternoon discovered the possible explosive and moved it to the backyard of the home.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad secured the suspicious device and removed it.

Troopers say there were no injuries and no danger to the public.

Police say they believe the item is a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade.

It was handed over to the Vermont National Guard for disposal.

No word on how the grenade came to be in that Vermont basement.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.