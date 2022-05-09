Randolph residents send supplies to sister city in Ukraine

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - People at the Bethany Church in Randolph were busy Monday with something they’re calling Project Dove.

Folks in the town have banded together to send 3 tons of supplies to their community’s sister city in Myrhorod, Ukraine.

In a few short weeks, organizers have collected clothes, toys and medicine to ship off to the central Ukrainian city of 40,000 people that has now an extra 6,000 refugees.

The two communities have had a sister city relationship since the 1990s.

Alex Riepin says his city has been bombed at least four times. His children sleep in the basement to stay relatively safe.

“People are still not believing that it’s happening right now and if you don’t hear those rockets very often, people pretend it’s not happening. at least usually, you know,” Riepin said.

“He was our only contact in Myrhorod and we were just determined to do something, having been there and knowing there must be need for some kind of assistance,” said Irene Schaefer, who organized the project.

Schaefer visited Ukraine almost two decades ago as part of a Rotary trip. That’s when she met Riepin who translated for the group.

