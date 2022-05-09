Advertisement

Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery released on bail

Kayla Montgomery
Kayla Montgomery(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl accused of lying that the child was living with her to collect welfare benefits has been released from jail on bail.

Kayla Montgomery was released from a Manchester jail on Friday night.

She needs to check in daily with police, continue with substance abuse treatment, and have no contact with Harmony Montgomery’s father, who had custody of the child. Harmony was last seen in 2019 at age 5.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, is in jail on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

