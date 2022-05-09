Stickers headed to Vermont inspection sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s new inspection stickers are headed to inspection locations around the state.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles says 879 of the state’s 1,047 locations now have the new adhesives, with the rest coming in by the end of the week.

The DMV says there were some bumps in the road in getting shops familiar with the new technology.

The state says the new stickers are meant to cut down on fraud and monitor vehicle emissions.

“We are able to see, for example, with the data how well Vermonters are doing in terms of vehicles that are passing emissions. We went from in 2017 upward of 16%-17%, now we are down to 4% of vehicles failing emissions. So, it’s been very successful,” said Anthony Facos, the director of Enforcement and Safety for the DMV.

The new stickers will no longer be placed in the middle of the windshield, they go in a lower corner.

