Advertisement

Stickers headed to Vermont inspection sites

Vermont's new inspection stickers are headed to inspection locations around the state. - File...
Vermont's new inspection stickers are headed to inspection locations around the state. - File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s new inspection stickers are headed to inspection locations around the state.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles says 879 of the state’s 1,047 locations now have the new adhesives, with the rest coming in by the end of the week.

The DMV says there were some bumps in the road in getting shops familiar with the new technology.

The state says the new stickers are meant to cut down on fraud and monitor vehicle emissions.

“We are able to see, for example, with the data how well Vermonters are doing in terms of vehicles that are passing emissions. We went from in 2017 upward of 16%-17%, now we are down to 4% of vehicles failing emissions. So, it’s been very successful,” said Anthony Facos, the director of Enforcement and Safety for the DMV.

The new stickers will no longer be placed in the middle of the windshield, they go in a lower corner.

Related Story:

Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Joshua LaFromboise
New details on Highgate homicide
Should there be a new bridge between Vermont's largest city and the North Country's largest...
What would it take for a new bridge between New York and Vermont?
Folks in Randolph have banded together to send 3 tons of supplies to their community's sister...
Randolph residents send supplies to sister city in Ukraine
Starbucks recently announced the possibility of raises for employees but those could be in...
Unionizing Starbucks workers call denied raises intimidation tactics
A crash temporarily shut down Route 78 in Swanton on Monday.
Crash temporarily closes Swanton road