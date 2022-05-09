Unionizing Starbucks workers call denied raises intimidation tactics

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starbucks recently announced the possibility of raises for employees but those could be in jeopardy for workers who have unionized or are in the process of doing so.

The Starbucks on Shelburne Road in South Burlington is in the process of unionizing. It’s the only Starbucks doing so in the state, but is one of about 250 stores nationwide attempting to unionize.

In a letter to the Starbucks CEO, employees say they don’t get paid enough, are chronically understaffed and have poor working conditions.

Last week, Starbucks announced it would be investing in worker pay and training, but stores that have voted to unionize or are in the process of doing so would not get the benefits.

Vermont Starbucks Workers United says this is an intimidation tactic to stop unions.

“These last-ditch efforts to stop partners from unionizing will only expose the management more of how much they fear of us actually unionizing. And I would just like to say for all of our partners in the district across the country that a union contract is stronger than these bribes,” said Gareth Romp of Vermont Starbucks Workers United.

Starbucks would have to negotiate its own contracts with the unions in order to decide on pay.

A solidarity rally with Starbucks workers is planned at the Starbucks on Shelburne Road in South Burlington this Saturday.

