UVM women’s lacrosse set to face Denver in first round of NCAA Tournament

Cats will travel to Boston College on Friday
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont women’s lacrosse team is off to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history after winning the program’s first-ever America East title.

UVM will travel to Boston College on Friday (May 13) to play Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of that game advances on to face defending champion Boston College.

“For me, I’ve been here five years, it’s kind of a longtime coming,” senior midfielder Grace Giancola said after the NCAA Selection Show. “But this has been the goal since I came here and I think it’s really rewarding just to be able to go out there and show what our team is made of and what we can show everyone else.”

First round action for the Catamounts is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET start-time. The UVM men’s lacrosse team is back in the NCAA Tournament as well and will host Manhattan for a play-in game on Wednesday with the winner moving on to face Maryland.

