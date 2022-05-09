Woman using in vitro fertilization to have late husband’s child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee woman who lost her husband to cancer in 2016 is using in vitro fertilization to have his child.

Josh Powell died in December of that year after battling a type of cancer called synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that can come from different soft tissue types, such as muscle or ligaments. He was 27 years old at the time.

His widow, Fabi Powell, plans to have Josh Powell’s child using IVF, a type of fertility treatment where eggs are fertilized in a lab, according to WSMV.

Josh passed away about a month after the two got married.

“It was all very fast at the end,” Fabi Powell said.

She and Josh Powell planned their wedding just two months after finding out his cancer had taken a significant toll on his body.

“I will forever be grateful that we have those memories of our wedding,” Fabi Powell said. “It was the most special day of my life, and I know that he was the happiest I’ve ever seen him ... like in a wheelchair, in so much pain, but just showed up that night and had the biggest smile on his face.”

The two were planning for their future well before their wedding. When they found out the cancer was terminal and spreading, the couple started having some challenging discussions.

“That’s when we started having these conversations about what will life look like if you don’t get to stay here with me,” Fabi Powell said. “Having a family was something that we both wanted so bad.”

Before Josh Powell started his cancer treatment, he left behind everything Fabi Powell would need to start IVF and have his children, even after he passed away.

So far, she has gone through three rounds of IVF. It’s been a year and a half of procedures, and she’s still holding onto hope.

“I’m just praying really hard that at the end of all of this it will all be worth it, and we will have a little baby Powell to celebrate,” she said. “And we will have a little piece of Josh to live on forever.”

She hopes her story inspires other women going through IVF.

“My heart just goes out to anyone who has to go through this journey to conceive a child, because it’s such an emotional rollercoaster, and it takes such a physical toll on your body and your emotions,” Fabi Powell said. “And it’s financially insane the amount of money that it costs to hopefully one day carry your own child.”

Fabi Powell is preparing to start her fourth round of IVF.

“Hopefully, I could be pregnant sometime in August or September,” she said. “Which September is Josh’s birthday, so maybe it’ll be a birthday gift for him which would be so cool.”

A GoFundMe has been made to help pay for Fabi’s fourth round of IVF.

