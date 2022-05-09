BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very nice weekend, we’ll keep the great weather going into the work week with more sunshine and a gradual warm up on the way. It will be another cool start on Tuesday morning, as temperatures begin the day in the upper 30s and low 40s, but will quickly warm up under blue sky, reaching the low to mid 70s by the late afternoon.

High pressure holds on through the end of the week, with more dry skies and warm weather ahead. We’ll warm up a few degrees each day with upper 70s by Wednesday, and the possibility of mid 80s by Friday and into the start of the weekend as well. Skies will remain mostly sunny with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s, feeling much more like June.

Our next chance of any wet weather might be on Sunday with the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm, but most of the weekend is looking warm and dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler heading into next week, but still above mid-May averages with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We may see another chance for showers again on Tuesday.

