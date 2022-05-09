Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! What a great weekend we are coming off of! We had lots of sunshine, although it was still a little on the cool side for this time of year on Saturday. That will be changing as we go through this week and get some summer-like weather going by the end of the week.

An area of strong high pressure is stuck like glue over the northeast. That will keep the sunshine coming right through the end of the week and even into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will just keep climbing as we go through the week, starting out in the low 70s today, mid-to-upper 70s by mid-week, and into the 80s by the end of the week.

You will be able to pick and choose the days that you want to take MAX Advantage of. Enjoy the great stretch of weather this week! -Gary

