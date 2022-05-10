Burlington expands property reassessment relief program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is offering more relief to homeowners hit hard by the citywide property reassessment last year.

The Queen City has set aside another $1 million to ease the impacts of higher assessments that sent tax bills soaring for some residents. And the relief program is being expanded to more households.

Initially, the relief funds were made available to 330 residential properties to bridge the gap in the state rebate program accepts that won’t be caught up to the new property values until next year.

Monday night, the City Council expanded the program to another 349 homeowners.

“I think that we want to protect and secure Burlington as a place to live for people who have contributed here for decades really, and I don’t think folks should be forced to move out because their property taxes have doubled,” said Ben Traverse, D-Burlington City Council.

Last year, 71% of Burlington homeowners saw a jump in their home values.

Some 700 appeals were filed compared to just five the year before.

Letters for this year will be sent out to eligible homes starting May 10.

