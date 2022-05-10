Burlington Police hope to ID suspect in break-ins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a serial burglar has made off with over $100,000 in stolen goods and they want the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Authorities say surveillance video from one of the recent break-ins shows the suspect who they say may be responsible for burglaries at several South End and Hill Section homes over the last several months, mostly during the day.

They say the thief is targeting jewelry and family heirlooms and they want to know where he may be selling the stolen goods.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.