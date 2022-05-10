Crews continue search for apparent drowning victim

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Search crews continue the months-long effort to recover the body of a missing St. Johnsbury man believed to have drowned back in February.

The Vermont State Police Scuba Team and a helicopter Tuesday were searching for Richard Gammell Sr. near the Connecticut River.

The 84-year-old is believed to have drowned in the Passumpsic River back in February. Crews have been searching on a near-daily basis since then.

Authorities say members of the public should expect to see a low-flying helicopter and increased police presence in the area.

