Crews continue search for apparent drowning victim

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Search crews continue the months-long effort to recover the body of a missing St. Johnsbury man believed to have drowned back in February.

The Vermont State Police Scuba Team and a helicopter Tuesday were searching for Richard Gammell Sr. near the Connecticut River.

The 84-year-old is believed to have drowned in the Passumpsic River back in February. Crews have been searching on a near-daily basis since then.

Authorities say members of the public should expect to see a low-flying helicopter and increased police presence in the area.

