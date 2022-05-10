Advertisement

Crews fighting brush fire in White Mountain National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service says the 25-acre Centennial Fire is west of the Leadmine State Forest...
The U.S. Forest Service says the 25-acre Centennial Fire is west of the Leadmine State Forest near the Appalachian Trail.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, N.H. (AP) — Crews on Tuesday were battling an estimated 25-acre brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest.

The fire is west of the Leadmine State Forest in steep, mountainous terrain and burned across part of the Appalachian Trail, the U.S. Forest Service said in a social media post. The fire was reported on Monday morning.

“There are no major threats to life or property at this time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” the Forest Service said.

The fire has spread outside the U.S. Forest Service jurisdiction and crews from New Hampshire and Maine and local fire departments are helping to battle it, officials said.

