KEENE, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire crews battled large flames on Pearl Street in Keene, New Hampshire.

The fire kept both Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy Monday.

We don’t have a lot of information, but you can see fire and smoke from the entire two-story house. The home was right next to others in a neighborhood.

SFD members assisted Keene Fire this morning, 2nd alarm fire on Pearl Street. Pics by SFD, Bill Shea & @krupe. Posted by Swanzey Fire Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

