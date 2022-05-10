Nathan Carman arrested for ‘murder on high seas’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of murdering his mother in a leaky boat off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 and then trying to collect insurance has been charged with her death.

After years of wrangling in the courts, Nathan Carman, 28, of Vernon, was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities and charged with an eight-count indictment, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Attorney for Vermont says in 2013, Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos at Chakalos’ home in Windsor, Connecticut, and, in 2016, killed his mother Linda Carman and sunk his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island. The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts. The indictment further alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.

If convicted of murder, Carman faces mandatory life imprisonment. He’s due to be arraigned in federal court in Vermont Wednesday.

Related Stories:

Judge denies motion for new trial in boat sinking case

Vermont man seeks new trial in boat insurance dispute

Judge rules Nathan Carman contributed to boat’s sinking

Carman tells court ‘it isn’t about the money’

Closing arguments underway in Carman civil trial

Carman: Mom was ‘a problem’ as their boat sank in 2016

Witness: Carman’s boat unseaworthy after modifications

Trial begins over insurance for ‘suspicious’ boat sinking

Judge rejects reconsideration of suit over relative’s death

Insurer: Man tossed gun in sea after grandfather’s murder

Vt. man tied to relatives’ deaths still needs attorney

Carman seeks access to trust set up by slain grandfather

Lawyer: Evidence could exonerate Vt. man in grandfather’s death

Vt. man linked to relatives’ deaths seeks access to trust fund

Judge schedules 10-day trial in mystery deaths case

Records disclose Nathan Carman’s alibi on night grandfather killed

NH judge considers request to dismiss Carman case

Carman insists he didn’t kill mother, grandfather

Lawyers seek to compel Vt. man to speak about missing gun

Documents to remain sealed in lawsuit over mystery deaths

Carman must turn over information on missing gun

Vt. man whose relatives died mysteriously denies allegations

Vernon man whose kin died mysteriously was unhurt in crash

Documents show Carman could get $7M from slain grandfather

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.