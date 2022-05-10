Advertisement

Not guilty pleas in high-speed chase that ended in homicide

Joshua LaFromboise
Joshua LaFromboise(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and attempted murder charges.

Police say Joshua LaFromboise, 29, shot and killed Logan Pratt, 33, during a car chase through Franklin County in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Pratt was in car driven by his girlfriend, Brittnie Blanchard, 30.

Sometime during the chase, Pratt was hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he died Sunday.

LaFromboise appeared in court in St. Albans Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges.

He was ordered held without bail.

LaFromboise was initially scheduled to be in court Monday but it was postponed until Tuesday.

