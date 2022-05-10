Advertisement

PayPal CEO, retired NBA player to speak at Middlebury commencements

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is holding back-to-back commencements later this month to honor both the class of ‘20 and ‘22.

Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, will deliver the 2022 commencement on Sunday, May 29. Schulman, a 1980 Midd graduate, has advocated for companies to help shape society for the better by sharing their financial success with their employees. He is also widely recognized for his commitment to social change and his passion for equity, justice, and basic human rights.

On May 31, the class of 2020 will finally get their COVID-delayed graduation. Jason Collins, a retired player in the NBA, will deliver the commencement. Collins in 2013 was the first male active player in any of the four major American professional sports to announce that he was gay. Since retiring, he has served on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition and has traveled around the country as a motivational speaker.

