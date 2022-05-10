Rutland man charged with string of robberies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man faces up to twenty years in prison for a string of robberies.

According to court documents, 37 year-old Daniel Webster, of Rutland was arraigned for committing two robberies.

The first robbery occurred on July 24, 2021 at the Mobil Gas Station in Rutland. Police say he approached the counter -- sprayed a liquid at the cashier and took money from the register. Police say they found a knife in the parking lot.

The second one on July 28, 2021 was at the Mac’s Convenience Store in Fair Haven. Webster was a former employee and knew where the safe was and stole the bag of money and cash from the register.

Webster pleaded not guilty.

