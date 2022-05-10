Vermont man cited in fatal shooting of family’s pet dog

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been cited for cruelty to animals in the fatal shooting of a family’s pet dog in Tunbridge.

The Vermont Game Warden Service says the German shepherd’s owner reported the dog missing on April 20. The dog was found dead on April 23.

After an investigation, wardens say Damon Dyer, 31, of Tunbridge, was issued a citation for cruelty to animals. He’s due in court next month.

“This was an unfortunate and tragic loss of a beloved family pet,” investigating officer Game Warden Sgt. Jeffrey Whipple said. “I hope in the near future the family can find some peace.”

