Vt. House fails to override veto of Burlington ‘just cause’ eviction charter change

By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s “just cause” eviction charter change has officially been shot down.

Vermont House lawmakers voted 99-51, failing to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto by one vote.

Under the charter change passed last year, property managers who want to evict tenants would have had to prove a breach of the lease, nonpayment of rent or that the tenant was breaking the law.

But Governor Scott vetoed the measure last week. He said the charter change as written could lead to “perpetual tenancy.”

Supporters say it would have provided protection for renters.

