WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media/COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 174 new coronavirus cases for a total of 126,937. There have been a total of 644 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 13.1%. The current number of hospitalizations is 74 with 11 in the ICU.

