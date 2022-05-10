WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media/COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 174 new coronavirus cases for a total of 126,937. There have been a total of 644 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 13.1%. The current number of hospitalizations is 74 with 11 in the ICU.

