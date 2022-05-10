BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the second half of the week. High pressure will remain in control with more dry, sunny weather on the way. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday, but with tons of sun once again, we’ll see highs reach the mid to upper 70s, and close to 80 by the end of the day.

The warm up continues into near-record territory on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies will remain with high temperatures headed for the low to mid 80s. Dewpoints will begin to creep up a bit as well, possibly feeling a little more muggy and more summer-like than it has been. Dry skies will remain into the start of the weekend.

The weather pattern begins to shift on Sunday with temperatures still in the low 80s. We’ll see the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm to end the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday next week, with at least the chance for a few showers each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Partly sunny skies will be back for next week and it will be more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.