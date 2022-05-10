BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have already had a great streak of sunny, increasingly warm weather, and we’re not done yet, thanks to strong high pressure which is stuck like gum over the northeast. Each day through the rest of the week will feature more sunshine, and it will just keep getting warmer & warmer. By the end of the week, there could be some record high temperatures for Friday the 13th with highs in the mid-80s..

Things will start to change as we get into the weekend. Saturday will still feature lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures, but it will also be a little more humid, and there will be a chance for a few showers popping up later in the afternoon.

There will be a much better chance for showers, and even some thunderstorms, when a cold front starts to come through on Sunday. There may be some lingering showers into Monday.

Try to get outside as much as possible this week and take MAX Advantage of this fantastic streak of weather! -Gary

