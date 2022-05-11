Advertisement

Barton Village vote down sale of electric company

By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Barton village residents voted 100 to 48 against selling their local electric company.

Barton board of trustee members tell Channel Three, the utility has been too much to manage-- citing financial problems and staffing shortages.

Chair, Nate Sicar- says Vermont CO-OP has been doing the utility work for the past three years.

Since selling it is no longer an option-- Sicar says residents can expect to see rate hikes of up to 10%.

Meanwhile- Vermont Public Power Supply Authority says voters made the right decision-- saying larger utilities rarely cater to unique community needs.

“We’ll move forward like we always move forward. We will hire a consultant to handle all the obligations of the department to take the weight off the trustees,” says Sicar.

“Voters felt there were other-- perhaps better--paths to go forward. Now this gives them time to actually evaluate all the alternatives and decide what the best path is” adds, Ken Nolan, of Vermont Public Power Supply Authority.

In the meantime- Vermont CO-OP has agreed to manage the utility for the next three months.

The Barton Electric Company serves more than 2,000 people in and around the village.

