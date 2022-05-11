Advertisement

Chittenden County state’s attorney to face opponent in Democratic primary

Sarah George/File
Sarah George/File(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Law and order will be on the ballot this summer in Chittenden County with a Democratic primary for state’s attorney.

Incumbent State’s Attorney Sarah George announced her reelection campaign Wednesday morning on Twitter. She touted her record of supporting victims, families, and people charged with crimes and says there is more work to do to build a fair and equitable system.

Her challenger is Williston attorney Ted Kenney. He says he wants to elevate the voices of victims and more carefully consider whether it’s appropriate to move violent cases to juvenile court.

Tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11, our Rachel Mann speaks with both candidates who want to run Vermont’s busiest prosecutor’s office.

