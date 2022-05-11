Advertisement

Gov. Scott responds to increase in gun violence

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has seen an uptick in gun violence with some being fatal, and the Governor is responding.

Most recently on Monday, a shooting reported in Springfield. A man was shot in the leg and released from the hospital. Several people were taken into custody, but nobody has been charged.

This past weekend, a car chase through Franklin County. A man was chasing a man and his girlfriend, firing rounds, with a bullet hitting the man in the passenger seat. He later died.

In the Queen City, The Burlington Police Department recorded their sixth gunfire this year.

Tuesday in Montpelier, we asked Governor Phil Scott his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m obviously concerned - when you see it so wide spread. Seems they all revolve around illegal drug trafficking. So that’s a big concern.”

Officials say if you see something, call your local law enforcement.

