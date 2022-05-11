Advertisement

SCOTUS doesn’t know how abortion rights affect women, Alito wrote. A Midd prof says otherwise.

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When a draft opinion leaked last week showing that the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, most people didn’t need to read past the headlines.

Middlebury College professor Caitlin Knowles Myers waded through the 98-page draft ruling — not for any special interest in the justices’ legal reasoning, but because she wanted to know whether they got their facts right. She stopped cold on page 61, where Justice Samuel Alito addressed how abortion access affects women’s lives, only to write that it was “hard for anyone — and in particular, for a court — to assess.” Alito knew, or should have known, better, according to Myers. The professor was well aware that the justice had a mountain of evidence at his fingertips: She’d given it to him.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who wrote about the Middlebury economist’s work on a friend of the court brief for the high court.

