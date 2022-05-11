Vermont National Guard form partnership with Austria

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Representatives from the Vermont National Guard and the Republic of Austria form a partnership.

Wednesday on the Statehouse steps a ceremony was held marking the beginning of the relationship under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership. The program has connected over 90 countries to respective National Guard’s. The Vermont National Guard was notified back in October 2021. Governor Phil Scott was at the ceremony and says this gives us a tremendous opportunity to strength our relationship with Austria.

“We already have a good foundation. We already have a good relationship with the Austrians. Now we can further -- broaden that to more economic and other areas and civilian areas” said the Republican Governor.

Vermont is now one of the five states with three state partnerships.

The partnership between Austria and Vermont started nearly 30 years ago in order to build a state-of-the-art Mountain Warfare School. Over the coming years, the two militaries plan to conduct many exchanges to mutually improve in areas such as cyber defense, information operations, military mountaineering, and Humanitarian and Disaster Assistance Response.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.