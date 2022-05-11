Advertisement

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating a hunting-related shooting in the Upper Valley involving a 14-year-old.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife says the teen and his father were turkey hunting Sunday on the north side of Quarry Road in Hartford. They say the teen shot and wounded a turkey. Both then split up to locate the bird, but when the father attempted to shoot the turkey, he shot his son instead.

The teen was treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

