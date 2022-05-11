Vt. man to face charge of killing mother at sea for inheritance

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of killing his mother on the high seas is due in court on Wednesday.

After years of wrangling in the courts, Nathan Carman, 28, of Vernon, was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities and charged with an eight-count indictment including first-degree murder and multiple fraud charges.

As Carman approached the courtroom in Rutland Wednesday, he shouted “Not guilty!” in the direction of reporters.

In 2016, Carman was found floating in a life raft off the coast of New England after his boat sank. That was eight days after leaving Rhode Island to go fishing with his mother, Linda Carman, who was never found.

Prosecutors now say Nathan Carman killed his mother in a bid to inherit the family’s estate.

According to a federal indictment announced Tuesday, Carman in 2013 also shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at Chakalos’ home in Windsor, Connecticut. But Carman is not charged with his grandfather’s killing in federal court.

The indictment that was handed down May 2, but made public after Carman’s arrest, describes what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud the estate of Chakalos. “As a central part of the scheme, Nathan Carman murdered John Chakalos and Linda Carman,” the indictment says.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, investigators were seen searching Carman’s home in Vernon on Tuesday. It’s still not clear why it took six years for the feds to move forward with the criminal indictment.

Federal agents execute a search warrant at Nathan Carman's home in Vernon Tuesday. (Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)

In 2019, a federal judge in Rhode Island decided Carman contributed to his sinking of the boat, issuing a decision in favor of an insurance company that had refused to pay an $85,000 claim to Carman.

Chakalos’ three surviving daughters sued Carman in New Hampshire probate court, seeking to bar him from receiving any money from Chakalos’ $29 million estate. A judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Chakalos was not a New Hampshire resident. The probate case was refiled in Connecticut, where it remains pending.

William Michael, an attorney for Carman’s mother’s sisters, said Tuesday the family had no immediate comment.

If convicted of murder, Carman faces mandatory life imprisonment.

Carman is due to be arraigned in federal court in Rutland Wednesday afternoon. Our Adam Sullivan will be there and he will have a full update tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

