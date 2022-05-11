Vt. man sentenced to 20 years for child porn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former South Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison for producing child porn.

Federal prosecutors say Cory Johnson pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography production, admitting that he recorded sexually explicit content involving a toddler in 2016. Prosecutors said they had sought the 30-year maximum.

The sentence also calls for 15 years of supervised release for Johnson.

