Advertisement

‘We are incensed’: University president says deputies tried to intimidate student-athletes

Officials are looking into a recent traffic stop regarding the Delaware State University...
Officials are looking into a recent traffic stop regarding the Delaware State University Women’s Lacrosse team.(400tmax via canva)
By WTOC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An incident that involved players from a university’s lacrosse team and deputies in Georgia remains under investigation.

WTOC reports Delaware State University President Tony Allen released a statement on Monday responding to the incident that reportedly happened on April 20 in Liberty County.

Allen wrote Georgia law enforcement stopped a bus for a minor traffic violation with the Delaware State Lacrosse team on board. Deputies searched the belongings of the student-athletes, including suitcases with drug-sniffing dogs.

The team was returning home from a game in Florida and traveling by a contracted bus, according to Allen.

The university president wrote in his statement that videos taken by players showed law enforcement attempting to intimidate them into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.

Nothing illegal was discovered in the search, and Allen informed the public that he has contacted Delaware’s governor, the Black Caucus and other state officials. Allen wrote that everyone was incensed over the incident.

Allen also added the following:

“We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions.”

A spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said the department is aware of the situation and that Sheriff William Bowman would be speaking about the incident this week.

Allen concluded his statement by writing, “We will never be bullied into believing anything other than what we are: Americans, learners, teachers, builders—useful and honorable people ready to soar.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., left to right, Rep....
House nears OK of $40B Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request
Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the Microsoft...
Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
FILE - A portrait of New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster is displayed during an...
Assata Shakur accomplice gets parole in trooper’s 1973 death
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Workers at a Target store in Virginia file for union vote